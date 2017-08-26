Ravens lose kicker Justin Tucker to concussion

Getty Images

The best kicker in the NFL just did something that perhaps he shouldn’t do in a preseason game: He made a tackle, and he paid a price for it.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a tackle on a kickoff tonight against the Bills, lowering his head and taking a hard shot. The team quickly announced that Tucker suffered a concussion and is out for the game.

If that affects Tucker into the regular season, that’s very bad news in Baltimore. Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL, and not someone the Ravens want to lose for any period of time.

The Ravens have another kicker on the roster, Kenny Allen, and he’ll handle the kicking duties for the rest of the game.