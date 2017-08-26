Report: Spencer Ware suffered a PCL injury

Getty Images

There’s good news, sort of, for the Chiefs. So far.

Preliminary indications are the running back Spencer Ware suffered a PCL injury in his knee, and that the ACL is fine, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

“Ware sprained his knee,” coach Andy Reid told reporters after Friday night’s game. “The X-rays were negative and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow. We’ll just see how that turns out.”

Per Schefter, Ware could miss two to eight weeks. The injury means that rookie Kareem Hunt will be thrust into a bigger role.

“Kareem got good work last week and he learned how fast this thing can change where all of a sudden you become that starter and in a position to do that,” Reid said.

Hunt, a third-round pick from Toledo, has 18 carries for 79 yards and four catches for 32 in three preseason games.