Saturday one-liners

The Bills are hoping to cut down on yellow flags, after being penalized 25 times in two games.

New Dolphins LB Rey Maualuga may not be ready for Week One.

Patriots RB Mike Gillislee made his preseason debut, with 38 yards on eight carries.

The Jets will see just how big of a gap exists between them and their in-house rivals on Saturday night.

Younger Ravens may get plenty of playing time in Saturday night’s preseason game.

The Bengals are still waiting for QB Ken Anderson to get nominated by the Senior Committee for Hall of Fame consideration.

Brown CB Joe Haden thinks he finally has figured out how to ignore criticism.

In this 15-question EXCLUSIVE! interview of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, there wasn’t a single mention of RB Le'Veon Bell.

Texans RB Alfred Blue has a high ankle sprain.

Lost in the Jaguars’ quarterback conundrum is the reality that the offensive line stinks.

Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski is happy with the development of the team’s younger players.

The Titans got a visit from former soccer star Ronaldinho.

Chiefs S Eric Berry didn’t play on Friday night due to a lingering heel injury.

All eyes will be on Broncos RB Jamaal Charles on Saturday night.

Raiders rookie LB Marquel Lee could be playing his way out of a starting job.

The Chargers claim that they won’t sacrifice player evaluation for their desire to beat their new cross-town rivals.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant says he’s rooting for neither Floyd Mayweather nor Conor McGregor.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard may get plenty of work on Saturday night.

Could QB Nick Foles be on the outs again with the Eagles?

He may not play, but Washington TE Jordan Reed will dress for Saturday’s game.

Bears S Eddie Jackson is pushing hard for a starting spot.

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah continues to be one of the team’s bright spots of training camp and the preseason.

Joe Callahan and Taysom Hill each hope to be the third QB on the final Packers’ roster, if they even keep a third QB.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer continues to praise rookie RB Dalvin Cook; “He hasn’t made very many mistakes and when he does, he doesn’t repeat it,’’ Zimmer said.

The Falcons’ new stadium opens on Saturday. (Sorry, Chick-fil-A employees who were hoping they would’t have to work.)

The Panthers are raving about WR Kelvin Benjamin.

Saints S Kenny Vaccaro believes CB Sterling Moore should be in the starting lineup.

Here are five players to watch during the Buccaneers’ third preseason game.

The Cardinals are expecting extra energy from the crowd as they help christen the new venue in Atlanta.

Rams WR Josh Reynolds, after missing plenty of time with a quad injury, was happy with his preseason debut.

49ers rookie QB C.J. Beathard is closing in on claiming the No. 2 job from Matt Barkley.

Davis Austin Austin Davis continues to push Trevone Boykin for the No. 2 QB job with the Seahawks.