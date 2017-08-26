Tyrod Taylor exits with possible concussion

AP

The worst thing that can happen in the preseason to a team in the preseason is its starting quarterback suffering an injury. And that’s exactly what just happened to the Bills.

Tyrod Taylor took a hard hit early in tonight’s game against the Ravens, the back of his helmet slammed on the ground, and he stayed down until the team’s medical staff came out and helped him off the field. Although there was no immediate word, it appeared that Taylor was being checked for a concussion.

With Taylor out, rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman took over. The fifth-round draft pick has promise, but the Bills didn’t want to have to turn to him this soon.

If Taylor is out for more than a couple weeks, the Bills could have to decide between Peterman and the only other quarterback on the roster, veteran T.J. Yates, in Week One.