49ers’ offense clicking, for a change

The 49ers’ starting offense had sputtered in the preseason. It’s not sputtering tonight.

The first-team took the ball right down the field in its opening drive. The 49ers covering 79 yards in five plays.

The effort capped with a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brian Hoyer to receiver Marquise Goodwin. He blew past the Vikings defense to get under a rare rainbow from Hoyer.

Hoyer completed there of three throws on the opening drive. Running back Carlos Hyde added seven yards on two carries.