49ers’ offense clicking, for a change

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers’ starting offense had sputtered in the preseason. It’s not sputtering tonight.

The first-team took the ball right down the field in its opening drive. The 49ers covering 79 yards in five plays.

The effort capped with a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brian Hoyer to receiver Marquise Goodwin. He blew past the Vikings defense to get under a rare rainbow from Hoyer.

Hoyer completed there of three throws on the opening drive. Running back Carlos Hyde added seven yards on two carries.

11 responses to “49ers’ offense clicking, for a change

  8. I usually don’t watch preseason games, but the Vikings D is supposed to be so great I had to watch. This is comical especially after the second TD.

    Of course the offense has been stellar too.

    Most teams put their best out there for the first quarter in the third preseason game

  9. I don’t get to watch the Vikings often. Today is one of those rare occurrences. This might be the worst Vikings offense since those couple years after moss left and culpepper got injured. That so called re vamped offensive line is worse than last years, and that’s saying something. Bradford is now conditioned to check down every drop back. Cook might be the only bright spot. The defense is literally running into each other on a play by play basis. Their corners are getting burned. Their linebackers are traffic cones. No pass rush. I’ve seen all I need to see. They’ll have a top five pick in the draft next year they can screw up. It’s really too bad this team didn’t move to LA so they could have never bothered us again.

    And Carlos Hyde just scored as I was about to post. The Vikings secondary has body language that is saying, “huh?”

