Adrian Peterson: Good to “get the body kind of banging around a little bit”

AP

Saints running back Adrian Peterson last played in the preseason in 2011 before getting on the field against the Texans on Saturday night and his only complaint after it was over was that he didn’t get to play enough.

Peterson said he was “hoping for more” after running six times for 15 yards and catching one pass against a good Houston defense and that he enjoyed his return to game action.

“It felt good to move around, to get hit and kind of get those first reps out of the way. … Get the body kind of banging around a little bit, getting some good looks against a top-three defense,” Peterson said, via ESPN.com. “Unfortunately we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish as an offense that first quarter. But playing against a defense like that, that’s one of those games you have to grind out. It would’ve been fun to play four quarters against them.”

Peterson said he feels fresh after missing 13 games last season with a knee injury and “just trying to keep myself calm, relaxed and just focused” for the first week of the regular season. The Saints will hope for better health on the offensive line — left tackle Ryan Ramczyk missed Saturday’s game — in front of him when Peterson reunites with the Vikings in that game.