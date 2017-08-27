Anthony Hitchens reportedly has tibial plateau fracture, out eight weeks

Getty Images

Cowboys starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens does not have a torn anterior crucicate ligament in his right knee, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. That’s the good news.

The bad news is Hitchens has a tibial plateau fracture and will need eight weeks to recover.

Hitchens got caught up in traffic on a long run by Raiders running back Jamize Olawale that was negated by a penalty with 19 seconds remaining until halftime. Hitchens couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he left, and the Cowboys feared a season-ending injury.

The fourth-year pro has played all three linebacker positions in his career. In fact, Hitchens was playing weakside linebacker when he was injured, having switched positions after Sean Lee finished his night.

Hitchens has started 36 games in three seasons and played in all 48 possible games and finished last season with a career-high 78 tackles.

Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant could split time at Hitchens’ spot at middle linebacker while Hitchens recovers. The Cowboys list Smith, who missed all of last season recovering from major knee surgery, as the backup to Hitchens.