Bears believe Cameron Meredith tore his ACL

Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith left Sunday’s game against the Titans in the first quarter with a left knee injury and it looks like that will be the last time he sees the field this year.

Pam Oliver of FOX Sports reported early in the third quarter of the game that the Bears believe Meredith suffered a torn ACL. Meredith’s leg bent the wrong way when he was brought down at the end of a play and it was quickly immobilized before Meredith rode a cart to the locker room.

Meredith was Chicago’s leading receiver last year and his injury will increase the need for 2015 first-round pick Kevin White to make good on his potential after two years that were all but wiped out due to injury.

The Bears also saw cornerback Prince Amukamara depart for the day with an ankle injury and long snapper Patrick Scales is out with a knee injury. Offensive lineman Bradley Sowell has taken over the snapping duties without incident since Scales left in the first half.