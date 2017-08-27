Bears suspect long snapper Patrick Scales’ knee injury is “serious”

Getty Images

The Bears not only lost receiver Cameron Meredith, but it appears they will have to find a new long snapper this week. Patrick Scales left with a knee injury in the first half.

Coach John Fox said, via the team’s Twitter page, that the team suspects Scales’ injury is “serious.”

Scales’ departure left reserve left tackle Bradley Sowell to handle the long-snapping duties.

Scales, 29, played in all 16 games for the Bears last season after re-signing him just before the season opener. He played two games for the Ravens in 2014 and five in 2015.