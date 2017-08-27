Broncos downplay Aqib Talib, Todd Davis confrontation

AP

On a night that featured Floyd Mayweather duking it out with Conor McGregor, a couple of Broncos defenders got into it, too.

Cornerback Aqib Talib (who has a history of fighting both friend and foe) and linebacker Todd Davis had to be separated by teammates and coaches during the game against the Packers. Afterward, everyone downplayed the moment.

“We are all good,” Davis told reporters. “We are teammates and we are brothers. That is just how it gets sometimes.”

“It was just a miscommunication,” Talib added. “I tried to calm him down. He got into it with a guy on the field and I just tried to calm him down. We’re all good.”

Usually, Talib is the one getting into it with a guy on the field. Or a guy off the field. Or a guy pretty much anywhere.

“I’m not sure what happened but it’s football and it’s two veteran players and they were hooking it out a little bit,” coach Vance Joseph said. “So I’m not sure how it got started but we don’t want that obviously. They fixed it and we’ll move on from it.”

The question is whether they’ll move on to more of the same. Talib has a long and well-documented history of turmoil, and there will be plenty of it if the Broncos struggle on the field when the real games start.