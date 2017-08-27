Browns make it official: DeShone Kizer the starter

AP

The Browns waited to make it official. But Hue Jackson just did the #asexpected.

During a conference call, Jackson didn’t even wait for a question before saying: “DeShone is our starting quarterback.”

Of course, Jackson all but said as much yesterday, after a not-embarrassing outing in the all-important (even if not that important) third preseason game.

While he doesn’t know if he’s going to bother playing him this week in the preseason finale, Kizer made it clear he had the most upside of any of the Browns quarterbacks on hand, and biggest chance at being a long-term fix.

“He’s earned the right,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “This is not just for the moment. It’s very exciting. It’s been good to watch his development. We all have to do our jobs to better support him.”

Kizer will likely go through the #asexpected growing pains, but he at least gives them someone with potential to turn into something greater, which they’ve lacked for some time. He will become the 27th starting quarterback for the Browns since their return to Cleveland in 1999, and the 15th opening day starter.

Jackson also said he was still working through his backup situation, meaning the Brock Osweiler/Cody Kessler drama could still unfold, unless someone suddenly wants Osweiler.