Browns make it official: DeShone Kizer the starter

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 27, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT
AP

The Browns waited to make it official. But Hue Jackson just did the #asexpected.

During a conference call, Jackson didn’t even wait for a question before saying: “DeShone is our starting quarterback.”

Of course, Jackson all but said as much yesterday, after a not-embarrassing outing in the all-important (even if not that important) third preseason game.

While he doesn’t know if he’s going to bother playing him this week in the preseason finale, Kizer made it clear he had the most upside of any of the Browns quarterbacks on hand, and biggest chance at being a long-term fix.

He’s earned the right,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “This is not just for the moment. It’s very exciting. It’s been good to watch his development. We all have to do our jobs to better support him.”

Kizer will likely go through the #asexpected growing pains, but he at least gives them someone with potential to turn into something greater, which they’ve lacked for some time. He will become the 27th starting quarterback for the Browns since their return to Cleveland in 1999, and the 15th opening day starter.

Jackson also said he was still working through his backup situation, meaning the Brock Osweiler/Cody Kessler drama could still unfold, unless someone suddenly wants Osweiler.

7 responses to “Browns make it official: DeShone Kizer the starter

  2. I feel bad for Kizer. Louis Riddick said it best when he said Kizer has the potential to be very good, but only if he’s given time to develop, and he should sit and learn while his confidence develops. Kizer started this last preseason game and he was awful. The Browns are doing everything to ruin this guy. He’s not ready and he’s being put in a situation in which he will fail in.

  4. I can’t blame Hue Jackson. He gets paid to coach QB’s. That’s his strength. DeShone Kizer has a ton of potential. The Browns are also adding good talent to their roster every year. Kizer probably isn’t going to become a smart QB overnight, but very few QB’s do. By 2019, if Kizer develops, the Browns should be contending for a championship. But we won’t know until 2019, whether 2017 and 2018 were wasted on this young QB. I guess we have no choice but to put our faith in the hands of Hue Jackson. I like Hue. I think he knows what he’s doing. I’m on board for the long haul.

  5. PrincePaul says:
    August 27, 2017 at 4:01 pm
    I feel bad for Kizer. Louis Riddick said it best when he said Kizer has the potential to be very good, but only if he’s given time to develop, and he should sit and learn while his confidence develops. Kizer started this last preseason game and he was awful. The Browns are doing everything to ruin this guy. He’s not ready and he’s being put in a situation in which he will fail in.
    *********************************
    I saw the Browns game and thought Kizer played well. He obviously needs to learn a lot, but Hue Jackson, unlike Riddick, thinks the kid will learn more on the field than he will on the bench. Last night he had a perfectly thrown ball into the end zone that would have been a TD, if the WR didn’t get his feet twisted around. The ball was perfect. Montana or Brady couldn’t have made a better thrown. Then there was the pass Kenny Britt dropped that hit him right in the hands that probably would have led to another TD. There were also some passes that were ill-advised. QB’s have to learn from experience, and not repeat the same mistakes. Hue Jackson is smart enough to see through the stats. The tape was good. The box score wasn’t. Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, and other HOF QB’s were thrown in right away and struggled too. They learned from the field, not the bench. I guess there are different philosophies, but super bowl rings and HOF jackets are on some of the guys that were thrown in right away. I like Louis Riddick, but I don’t necessarily look at him as a guru.

  6. The Browns are working for that #1 draft pick next year. Too bad they will blow it like they did this year. Factory of sadness indeed.

  7. Kap is definitely better than this kid. When will the protests begin (or do they just protest white coaches and qbs)?

