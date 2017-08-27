Cameron Meredith carted off with knee injury in first quarter

Getty Images

The Bears offense was pretty much flawless on their first possession of Sunday’s game in Nashville, but the second drive didn’t go as well.

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith had his left leg immobilized after being tackled at the end of a 16-yard gain on a pass from Mike Glennon. Meredith’s leg bent in an awkward fashion when he was hit and he rode to the locker room on a cart after the cast was put on his leg. The Bears quickly announced Meredith has a knee injury and will not return to the game.

Meredith led the Bears with 66 catches and 888 receiving yards last season and tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches. He had two catches for 44 yards before being hurt on Sunday and had two catches for 26 yards in the team’s previous game.

Kevin White, Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy, Titus Davis and Deonte Thompson round out the receiving corps, although Wheaton and Bellamy are not playing Sunday because of injuries.