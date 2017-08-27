Chiefs expect Spencer Ware to miss the season with knee injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost their starting running back for the year.

Spencer Ware suffered a torn PCL and other damage to his knee and isn’t expected to play at all in 2017. The team’s head athletic trainer told Chiefs.com that Ware will get a second opinion, but the current thought is that it’s season-ending.

That’s a big blow for the Chiefs. Last year Ware led the team with 214 carries and 921 yards, and he also added 33 catches for 447 yards. This year he was expected to have at least that big a part in the offense again.

The Chiefs have liked what they’ve seen of rookie Kareem Hunt so far in the preseason, and now they’re going to lean on him and Charcandrick West heavily, with Ware gone.