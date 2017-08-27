Cowboys worry Anthony Hitchens will miss season with knee injury

AP

Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens left tonight’s preseason game with a knee injury, and it’s not looking good.

The Cowboys fear Hitchens suffered a season-ending injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hitchens is expected to have an MRI tomorrow.

Last year Hitchens was a very important part of the Cowboys’ defense, starting all 16 games. He’s versatile enough to play on the strong side, the weak side or in the middle, and that adds to his value.

If Hitchens is out for the season, it may mean the Cowboys put Jaylon Smith, who’s just returning to the field after suffering a very serious knee injury of his own 20 months ago, into the starting lineup.