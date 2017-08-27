Cutler takes his biggest hit yet, in practice

Getty Images

Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be touched during practice. But sometimes accidents happened. An accident happened on Sunday in South Florida.

In explaining that he feels good after playing for more than a quarter on Thursday night, unretired quarterback Jay Cutler mentioned that practice has entailed greater physical risk.

“I probably took the biggest hit I’ve probably taken out here in practice today,” Cutler said with a laugh. “So other than that, I feel fine.”

The hit came from defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. But Cutler didn’t point fingers.

“He got pushed. It wasn’t his fault,” Cutler said.

Cutler emerged from the incident unscathed, but it’s a reminder that quarterbacks can get hurt in practice, too, even if they are supposed to be fully insulated from harm. As the one-year anniversary of Teddy Bridgewater‘s devastating non-contact knee injury approaches, it’s something else for fans to worry about.