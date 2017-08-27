Deshone Kizer appears to win starting job, though Hue Jackson stops just short of naming rookie

Getty Images

The Browns have lived by the adage if at first you don’t succeed, try and try and try and try again. Maybe the team’s 27th starting quarterback since 1999 will prove the charm.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said after Saturday night he was not ready to name rookie DeShone Kizer his starting quarterback for the season opener, but it appears a mere formality. The announcement could come as soon as Sunday.

Kizer went 6-for-18 for 93 yards and an interception in the dress rehearsal against the Bucs.

“He didn’t fall flat on his face,” Jackson said with a smile, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “. . . I felt comfortable with him. I thought he managed the team well, accomplished some things and we’ll keep coaching him up.”

In three preseason games, the second-round pick completed 25 of 49 passes for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception. A dropped pass and a fumble in the red zone marred his outing Saturday.

“He’s doing everything I’m asking him to do,” Jackson said. “I think he’s doing everything that he needs to do to prepare himself for this opportunity. He did some good things and made a jump, but I’m not ready to just [name him the starter]. I will here soon, but I like to watch the tape and make sure everything is correct before I make that decision.”