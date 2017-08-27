Dolphins not listening to Jarvis Landry trade offers

AP

Earlier this year, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi exposed the Richard Sherman trade chatter, and Lombardi was accurate. One out of two ain’t bad.

Lombardi now says that “Miami will listen to offers on Jarvis Landry and seriously listen.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins are not listening to trade offers, and that the suggestion is “zero percent” accurate.

A team last inquired about Landry in the spring. The talks never went anywhere, because the Dolphins want to keep Landry around.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins would listen (they won’t), the question becomes which team in its right mind would try to trade for Landry two weeks before Week One? When the Rams acquired receiver Sammy Watkins more than two weeks ago, the Rams knew they had limited time to get Watkins up to speed. With less than two weeks to get Landry comfortable with the playbook, the play calls, the audibles, his quarterback, his other receivers, the coaches, etc., there would be limited value for 2017.

Then there’s the reality that Landry is in a contract year. So a team that trades for him now would be getting a potential one-year rental, unless they manage to sign him to a long-term deal or apply the franchise tag.