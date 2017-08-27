Dolphins not listening to Jarvis Landry trade offers

Posted by Mike Florio on August 27, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT
Earlier this year, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi exposed the Richard Sherman trade chatter, and Lombardi was accurate. One out of two ain’t bad.

Lombardi now says that “Miami will listen to offers on Jarvis Landry and seriously listen.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins are not listening to trade offers, and that the suggestion is “zero percent” accurate.

A team last inquired about Landry in the spring. The talks never went anywhere, because the Dolphins want to keep Landry around.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins would listen (they won’t), the question becomes which team in its right mind would try to trade for Landry two weeks before Week One? When the Rams acquired receiver Sammy Watkins more than two weeks ago, the Rams knew they had limited time to get Watkins up to speed. With less than two weeks to get Landry comfortable with the playbook, the play calls, the audibles, his quarterback, his other receivers, the coaches, etc., there would be limited value for 2017.

Then there’s the reality that Landry is in a contract year. So a team that trades for him now would be getting a potential one-year rental, unless they manage to sign him to a long-term deal or apply the franchise tag.

7 responses to “Dolphins not listening to Jarvis Landry trade offers

  5. Landry is a great slot. But what do you pay a great slot? You also have Tannehill questions because of his contract. Suh locked up for a few more years. And what if DVP becomes the alpha this year? Without Tannehill, we will see values rise and fall. The best thing for the Fins, would be a breakout year by DVP and Stills, with Thomas becoming a seam threat.

    In the game against Philly, we seen the difference between all three players on a similar patterns down the right side. DVP with a great catch, Stills beating his man and getting a PI in the end zone, Landry was unable to establish separation and no net gain. All three faced Darby in each instance.

  6. Jarvis Landry is the kind of guy you want to keep around. You want him on the field, and in the locker room. When the team is watching film, they see the courage this guy shows going over the middle. They see the mental toughness. When the team need a play, Landry is the guy they look to, and he makes the play. He’s the epitome of a leader. If they get rid of him, the other players will definitely question the Dolphins’ commitment to winning. He does everything that’s asked of him, and more.

  7. Landry is a good receiver but does not have the quickness to create separation. For his limited abilities he has been very productive. If a team were to offer a starting left guard; That could work to the Dolphins favor and a trade might be facilitated.

