Eagles trade Terrence Brooks to Jets for Dexter McDougle

The Eagles and Jets have swapped defensive backs.

Safety Terrence Brooks is heading from Philadelphia to New York and Dexter McDougle is heading from New York to Philadelphia in a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brooks was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2014 who spent two years in Baltimore before being claimed off waivers by Philadelphia last year. He barely played on defense last year but was a core special teams player.

McDougle was also a 2014 third-round pick and has spent his entire career with the Jets. He appeared in just six games last year and has never started.