Free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks visiting the Packers

When the 49ers let veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks go, they said they wanted to give him a better chance to find a new home.

It may not take long.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brooks is visiting the Packers, and also has interest from the Broncos.

The Packers have had issues keeping healthy linebackers up for the last few years, and have had to move Clay Matthews inside to cover for the shortcomings. Brooks would give them another alternative outside if they had to do that again.

He had 6.0 sacks last year but lost his starting job with the 49ers to Eli Harold, allowing them to make the easy call to save some money.