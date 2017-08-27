Giovani Bernard sees first action since tearing ACL in November

Getty Images

Giovani Bernard saw game action for the first time since last November when he tore the anterior crucicate ligament in his left knee.

His first carry came on the final play of the first quarter Sunday against Washington. Bernard gained 2 yards. He finished the first half with four carries for 25 yards in 15 offensive snaps.

Bernard spent almost the entire offseason in Cincinnati, rehabbing to get back after undergoing major knee surgery in November. The Bengals cleared him to practice the first day of training camp July 28, a remarkable recovery.

Rookie receiver John Ross saw his first action of the preseason. He had one carry for 8 yards in the first half but no catches.