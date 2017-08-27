Jamaal Charles looks like Jamaal Charles

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles looked like Jamaal Charles in limited work Saturday night in his preseason debut. If there was any question about whether he deserved a spot on the Broncos’ roster, he answered it with six touches for 42 yards.

“Jamaal is Jamaal,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in halftime quotes distributed by the team. “He looked explosive.”

Charles had a concussion scare but checked out after a cognitive evaluation in the medical tent and returned. Charles, who entered on the first series, had four carries for 27 yards and two catches for 15 yards.

If it was a one-game tryout, he passed with flying colors.

Charles played only eight games the previous two seasons because of knee injuries. The Chiefs released him in February, and he signed with the Broncos. He now will provide a complement to C.J. Anderson.