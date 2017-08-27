Jason Witten sees a young Tony Romo in Cooper Rush

AP

As Jason Witten adjusts to the retirement of his close friend Tony Romo, a young Tony Romo may be emerging in Dallas.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Witten sees Romo in Rush.

“Gosh, just his play-making ability,” Witten said. “He just continues to find ways. I’m proud of him. . . . [H]e reminds me a lot of a young Romo – play-making abilities, big-time throws.”

On Saturday night against the Raiders, Rush (undrafted from Central Michigan) completed 12 of 13 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. In three preseason games, Rush has completed 38 of 51 throws, generating 398 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions.

His passer ratings for the three preseason contests were 136.4, 148.8, and 143.1.

And so it could be that Rush ends up as the understudy to Dak Prescott sooner than later — and that the Cowboys won’t need Romo to take a zipline from the broadcast booth if Dak gets dinged up.