Jerry Jones calls Ezekiel Elliott’s appeals officer “a really great friend”

Getty Images

Despite some complaints from the players’ side that Harold Henderson is not really a neutral arbiter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks Henderson will do a fine job hearing Ezekiel Elliott‘s appeal of his six-game suspension.

Jones said Saturday night that he thinks very highly of Henderson, both personally and professionally.

“Harold is a really great friend of mine. He was at my party and so you weren’t at that party unless you were a good friend I promise you that,” Jones said. “But he is a friend and of course that’s the way it would be. He managed the management council for maybe 15 years I served on it. He’s very competent but the main thing is he’s a guy that I admire a lot. Former policeman, former attorney. He’s come through it the hard way. Literally.”

Jones said he will not attend Elliott’s appeals hearing, but the Cowboys will have counsel there. On this one, Jones is on the side of Elliott, against the NFL, and he hopes Henderson sees it his way as well.