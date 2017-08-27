Jerry Jones: We’re not waiving Cooper Rush

AP

The Cowboys moved Cooper Rush into the No. 2 quarterback spot in Saturday night’s game against the Raiders and the undrafted rookie went 12-of-13 for 115 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Dak Prescott.

Rush also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but it was the kind of performance that puts more momentum behind the notion of making Rush the backup during the regular season as well.

Coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t make any promises on that front, but said that Rush “handled it really well.” Owner Jerry Jones didn’t say whether Rush or Kellen Moore would be the backup either, but he did say that Rush won’t be freely available for anyone else.

“I’m very impressed,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “We won’t be waiving him. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Unless Rush gets hurt this week, they won’t be holding onto him on injured reserve and trading an inexpensive rookie who has shown signs of being a capable NFL quarterback seems unlikely, so the big question at quarterback in Dallas over the next week will likely be whether Moore will be joining Prescott and Rush on the 53-man roster.