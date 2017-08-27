Jets claim Kony Ealy

Getty Images

Defensive end Kony Ealy‘s time with the Patriots ended quickly, but he won’t be leaving the AFC East.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have claimed Ealy off of waivers a day after the Patriots cut him loose. The Patriots traded a second-round pick for Ealy and a third-round pick earlier this year, but he didn’t turn out to be a fit for what they’re looking for on defense.

He’ll be a fit in one way with the Jets as defensive end Sheldon Richardson is both Ealy’s cousin and a former teammate at the University of Missouri.

How he’ll fit in on a defensive line that includes Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams in addition to Richardson is less clear, but the Jets could probably find a place for Ealy if he’s able to produce pass rush off the edge.