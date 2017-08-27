Joe Staley exits with knee injury

Getty Images

The news isn’t all good for the 49ers, who are off to a great Sunday night start in Minnesota.

Left tackle Joe Staley has left the contest with a knee injury, according to Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports.

Staley remains on the sideline, however, moving around normally and not being subjected to any type of testing or evaluation. So it feels precautionary at this point.

Staley is one of the key holdovers from the team that has undergone plenty of changes in the offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2007, turns 33 later this week. He has started 143 career regular-season games.