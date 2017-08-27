Lions place Jordan Hill on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions signed defensive tackle Jordan Hill as a free agent in March, but they won’t be getting anything from him during the regular season.

The team announced on Sunday that they have placed Hill on injured reserve. Per the team, Hill, who played against the Patriots on Friday night, sustained a biceps injury.

Hill played in four games for the Jaguars last season and opened his career as a 2013 third-round pick by the Seahawks. He had 5.5 sacks in 13 games during the 2014 season, but ended the season on injured reserve and wasn’t able to produce at the same level during either of the last two seasons.

The Lions signed defensive tackle Derrick Lott to fill Hill’s roster spot. Akeem Spence, Khyri Thornton and sixth-round pick Jeremiah Ledbetter are among the other reserve options at defensive tackle, although Thornton is suspended for the first six games of the year.