Marcell Dareus: We’ve got a clear understanding now

Getty Images

When Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media on Sunday, he said he had yet to speak to defensive tackle Marcell Dareus since sending Dareus home from Baltimore for violating a team rule but that he and the team are focused on moving past the issue.

McDermott and Dareus spoke at some point after those comments and Dareus, who did not travel back from Baltimore with the team, later met with the media to say that the two of them are “on the same page and we’re going to continue to move forward” from what happened on Saturday.

“Of course,” Dareus said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I take full responsibility. Once we had our conversation, we had a clear understanding of how we’re going to handle things. To be honest, our conversation that we had made everything crystal clear on both parties.”

McDermott said on Sunday that gave Dareus, who has had other bouts of trouble during his Bills career, a clean slate when he became the team’s coach this offseason. That slate got a blemish on Saturday, but the message in Buffalo on Sunday was that it wasn’t a final straw.