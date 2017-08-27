Menelik Watson proposed to his girlfriend during Saturday’s game

AP

The second half of preseason games can often be forgettable, but Broncos right tackle Menelik Watson and Azania Stewart will always remember the third quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Packers.

Watson chose that moment to propose to Stewart, who was a member of Great Britain’s 2012 olympic women’s basketball team and will be leaving Denver to join a professional club soon. That made Saturday night the time for Watson to get down on a knee and pop the question.

“It was her first NFL game,” Watson said, via the team’s website. “She’s about to head back overseas to start her season. She leaves tomorrow. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while. I’ve been contemplating it. What a perfect time to do it: in our stadium, the first game, in front of a beautiful crowd. I’m not really a public person, but I just thought it would be something special that we could remember forever.”

Watson certainly gets points for originality as an in-game proposal by a player isn’t one we remember seeing before. We wish the couple great happiness in the years to come.