Mike Glennon opens with long TD drive

Getty Images

The third preseason game is often referred to as a dress rehearsal for the regular season and the Bears will take more of what they saw from quarterback Mike Glennon and the offense when September rolls around.

The Bears capped their first possession of Sunday’s game in Nashville with a one-yard touchdown catch by tight end Dion Sims. That was the 15th play of a drive that started on the Bears’ 4-yard-line and featured Glennon completing three third-down passes to keep the ball moving down the field.

Glennon was 7-of-9 for 84 yards overall and the Bears moved to the Titans’ 1-yard-line thanks to a pass interference penalty called on cornerback Adoree Jackson on a throw to Kevin White in the end zone.

It’s just one drive, of course, but it feels like a significant one for a quarterback who hasn’t exactly overwhelmed anyone with his work this summer and will watch Mitch Trubisky get some time with the first team on Sunday.