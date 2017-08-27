Nathan Peterman gets plenty of reps on “ghost town” depth chart

Getty Images

With Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates concussed, rookie Nathan Peterman is the only healthy quarterback in Buffalo. Which means he’ll get all of the first-team reps until Taylor or Yates are cleared.

“Definitely different, being a little ghost town out there,” Peterman told reporters on Sunday. “I got all of the reps today, so that’s helpful for me. The more reps I can get, the more ways I can see a live defense against our plays, and how they react, especially against a [first-string] defense, where they react pretty fast. I think it was helpful for me.”

The Bills have made it clear that Taylor is the starter, but the fans have been clamoring for Peterman. For now, Peterman will have plenty of chances to improve — and to show the organization what he can do.

“Very valuable for me, to go against a great defense in the Ravens [on Saturday night], going against those guys,” Peterman said. “Then, get into function with the one’s on offense, I thought was very valuable for me.”

The opportunities are indeed valuable for Peterman, who in theory has a chance to do enough to change the minds of the powers-that-be, especially if Taylor’s concussion doesn’t clear up quickly.