Phil Taylor getting MRI on quad injury

Getty Images

A knee injury caused Washington defensive tackle Phil Taylor to miss two seasons of football. A new leg injury is derailing what has been to date an unlikely comeback.

Taylor suffered a quad injury against the Bengals. Coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the game that Taylor will get an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The first-round pick of the Browns in 2011 has emerged as a starter in Washington, making his story one of the most intriguing of camp. Hopefully, that story will continue to intrigue.