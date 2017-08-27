Report: Browns have chosen DeShone Kizer as QB, will announce today

Getty Images

DeShone Kizer appeared to do enough to win the Browns’ starting quarterback job on Saturday night, and Browns coach Hue Jackson is set to make it official on Sunday.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Jackson has chosen Kizer over Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler, and Kizer will start the season against the Steelers on September 10. Jackson will inform the team today and then announce the decision publicly, according to the report.

The rest of the Browns’ quarterback depth chart remains unclear. Cabot reports that fourth-stringer Kevin Hogan, who played well on Saturday night, may not only make the roster but even leapfrog Kessler on the depth chart. Also unclear is whether Osweiler will be on the team at all, or whether the Browns will move on from the former Bronco and Texan who started Cleveland’s first two preseason games.

A second-round rookie, Kizer has undeniable physical talent and has shown flashes of brilliance, although he’s also struggled to throw accurately consistently in the preseason. But the Browns are a team building for the future, and they’re hoping Kizer can prove he’s the quarterback of the future.