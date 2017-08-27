Report: Bryce Petty has “considerable” MCL injury

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty left Saturday night’s game against the Giants late in the fourth quarter after injuring his knee and said after the game that the knee didn’t feel stable, which means tests to see how severe the injury is and how long he’ll be out of action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial belief is that Petty avoided an ACL injury, but that he suffered a “considerable” injury to his MCL. A fuller picture of his outlook will come after all tests have been completed, but it’s a good bet that Petty is going to miss a considerable amount of time if the first diagnosis is confirmed.

If the ultimate timeline is long enough, Petty could go on injured reserve with the possibility of returning later in the year. While coach Todd Bowles hasn’t made any public determination about a starter for Week One, Petty probably wasn’t in the running for the role after working behind Christian Hackenberg this preseason so that shouldn’t cause too much upheaval to the depth chart.

The Jets could go with just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but Petty’s injury means the team will probably need to another quarterback for Thursday’s preseason finale.