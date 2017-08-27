Sean McDermott on Marcell Dareus: We’re focused on moving past Saturday night

Getty Images

The Bills played the Ravens without defensive tackle Marcell Dareus on Saturday night because Dareus was sent home for violating team rules.

There’s been no word from the team about what rule Dareus broke, although there were multiple reports that he arrived late for the game in Baltimore. General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t rule out the possibility of further discipline while speaking to the media on Saturday and coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that the team’s focus is elsewhere.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk further with Marcell,” McDermott said. “We’re focused on moving past that and getting better on the practice field today.”

Dareus isn’t joining the Bills on the practice field Sunday, although McDermott indicated that is because he is dealing with a hip injury rather than because of any team punishment.