Sunday morning one-liners

AP

QB Tyrod Taylor‘s concussion overshadowed the rest of the Bills’ third preseason game.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant made plays on offense and special teams this week.

DL Adam Butler has made his case for a spot on the Patriots defense.

Jets RB Matt Forte had 43 yards on 10 carries in his preseason debut.

The Ravens gave QB Josh Woodrum some time with the first team.

DE Chris Smith has made a strong push for a Bengals roster spot.

Shon Coleman has battled through adversity on his way to winning the Browns’ right tackle job.

The Steelers starters failed to impress on Saturday.

Texans WR Wendell Williams broke his collarbone.

The Colts saw QB Scott Tolzien‘s best performance of the preseason on Saturday.

Some reactions to the Jaguars’ decision to start QB Blake Bortles.

The Titans will get a look at Bears QB Mitch Trubisky on Sunday.

It took some time, but Broncos QB Trevor Siemian found his rhythm on Saturday night.

A look at how the Chiefs quarterbacks have fared in the preseason.

The Raiders had trouble with Jason Witten on Saturday.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers led two touchdown drives in a short night’s work.

It won’t shock you to learn that tacos figure into Cowboys DE Taco Charlton‘s sack celebration.

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul is confident he’ll put up big sack numbers this year.

The Eagles like how QB Carson Wentz has done when facing pressure.

Do the Redskins have more questions than answers heading into the regular season?

The Bears left 11 players at home for Sunday’s game.

The Lions’ rookie linebackers are learning on the job.

The Packers feel CB Davon House is close to returning.

The Vikings are trying to fill in some holes on special teams.

Falcons defenders forced four fumbles against the Cardinals.

It doesn’t look like the Panthers will be making a change at backup quarterback.

The Saints pitched their first preseason shutout since 2008.

Buccaneers K Nick Folk made all his field goals on Saturday night.

Has LB Cap Capi done enough for a spot on the Cardinals roster?

Saturday night’s outing was a shaky one for Rams QB Jared Goff.

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin is trying to show he brings more than speed to the table.

Which Seahawks players helped their roster chances on Friday night?