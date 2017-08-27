Texans bound for Dallas on Saturday night because of flooding in Houston

Getty Images

The Texans couldn’t make it back to Houston on Saturday night because of flooding from Hurricane Harvey, so their charter was bound for Dallas when it left New Orleans. However, Thursday’s game, scheduled to be played in Houston, has not been moved.

“Mother nature is undefeated,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Our plane is probably heading to Dallas. That’s the only thing I know.”

The Texans’ schedule remains up in the air. They will monitor the weather in Houston and go home when they can, which means they could end up practicing in North Texas.

The Cowboys have offered to host the final preseason game at AT&T Stadium if flooding prevents the game from being played in Houston.

“The league and Houston will make that decision, but we stand ready to help them out,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “. . . We’re going to keep ourselves available for them. Obviously a difficult time for them and the people that live in Houston. When you’re having a hurricane on top of your city, that’s a tough one.”

The Texans issued a statement Saturday night as they were leaving New Orleans: “Due to flooding in Houston and to ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Houston Texans will fly from New Orleans to Dallas tonight. The team will return to Houston as soon as it is safe to travel back. There have been no decisions made on the duration of our stay in Dallas or on details regarding our preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Regular updates will be provided as we have more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”