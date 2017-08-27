Titans starting offense ends extended day with a touchdown

AP

It’s rare to see a starting offense play into the fourth quarter of a preseason game, but the Titans kept their first team on the field into the final quarter against the Bears on Saturday.

Their time came to an end when running back Derrick Henry rumbled for a three-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth, ending a fitful day for the Titans offense. Their previous drives ended with four punts, a missed field goal and the end of the first half. One of those punts was blocked, resulting in a safety that made the Titans’ day even worse.

Marcus Mariota ended 11-of-20 for 190 yards, including a 48-yard catch and run by wide receiver Taywan Taylor and a 26-yard pickup after Mariota scrambled long enough to flip a shovel pass to Henry. He fired high on several other passes and was sacked twice while a pair of penalties on left tackle Taylor Lewan also contributed to the Titans’ lack of offensive momentum until late in the third quarter.

The Titans were playing without wide receivers Eric Decker and Corey Davis and the Bears’ defense deserves credit for keeping the Titans run game in check, but neither of those things are likely to make film review of their effort any more enjoyable this week.