Adam Gase: “No chance” we’re trading Jarvis Landry

AP

On Sunday, a source told PFT that talk about the Dolphins listening to trade offers involving wide receiver Jarvis Landry was “zero percent” true.

On Monday, coach Adam Gase said the same thing. Gase said that he had heard the report from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi and went to the receiver to tell him that he won’t be leaving Miami this year.

“I did talk to him and told him there’s no chance that he’s going to be traded,” Gase said, via ESPN.com. “And if something that’s not true comes out like that, then I’m going to deal with it. I’m going to approach the player. … I just let him know that there’s no chance I’m going to trade you.”

Landry is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s been no sign of progress toward an extension. Landry said he will not talk about one once the season gets underway, so his time with the team may be winding down but it doesn’t look like there will be a sudden end.