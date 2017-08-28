Adolphus Washington found not guilty on firearm charge

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington was found not guilty on Monday when a judge delivered the verdict in a non-jury trial on a charge of improperly carrying a concealed firearm.

WIVB reports that Judge Jackie Ginocchio made the ruling in an Ohio courtroom. Washington was arrested in a water park parking lot in July after police officers said that he reached for and displayed a gun while officers were trying to clear the parking lot. A video of the incident showed an officer telling Washington he was lucky that showing the gun did not result in a more aggressive response from the officers on the scene.

Washington had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and the court did not side with the prosecution’s argument that he was wielding it improperly.

Washington is still subject to league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.