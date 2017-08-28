Arlington jumps gun on announcing Thursday’s Cowboys-Texans game has moved

Getty Images

The city of Arlington tweeted, and then deleted, that the Cowboys-Texans game already has been moved from Houston to AT&T Stadium. “The Aug. 31 Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game has been relocated from Houston to AT&T Stadium in Arlington,” it said in the last sentence of a tweet about how the city was helping victims in Houston.

While Thursday’s preseason game is expected to change venues, a decision hasn’t come yet.

Both coaches were asked Monday whether they should even play the game considering what’s happening in Houston.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t have an opinion,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “Those decisions are made my Mr. [Bob] McNair, Mr. [Jerry] Jones and commissioner [Roger] Goodell. All I do is when they tell us where the game is, we get ready to play the game. If there’s no game, there’s no game. I would just tell you that’s above my pay grade.”

The Cowboys already have played four preseason games, having started with the Hall of Fame Game.

“It’s not really my position to weigh-in on that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I think the biggest thing we try to do is just focus on what we need to do as players and coaches and do our job. . . . But life oftentimes supersedes football. I know the people in their organization are affected by this situation, so we’ll see what happens with this situation and we’ll deal it as best we can.”