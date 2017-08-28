Art Briles not joining CFL team after all

Getty Images

The CFL and Hamilton Tiger-Cats released a joint statement announcing that the team will not hire Art Briles after all.

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”

The Tiger-Cats announced earlier Monday that they hired Briles to serve as the assistant head coach for offense under Coach June Jones, who formerly coached at Hawaii and SMU. Several hours later, the CFL indicated in a statement that Commissioner Randy Ambrosie might block the hiring of Briles.

Baylor fired Briles last year over the handling of allegations of sexual assault by players on his watch. Briles, 61, has not coached since.