Bills ship Reggie Ragland to Chiefs

Getty Images

Reggie Ragland is no longer fighting for a roster spot in Buffalo.

The Bills have announced that linebacker Reggie Ragland has been traded to the Chiefs for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. (Not 2018, 2019.)

Ragland has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days. On Sunday, coach Sean McDermott acknowledged that Ragland was on the bubble.

The former Alabama linebacker’s rookie season was lost to a torn ACL. He becomes the latest draft pick from the Doug Whaley era to be shipped out of town.