Bob McNair, NFL Foundation give $1 million each to flood relief in Houston

AP

The Texans are rallying to help Houston by using their platform to inspire others to donate. Ownership is providing a strong example by directly contributing seven figures to the effort.

Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Bob and Janice McNair have donated $1 million to relief efforts coordinated by the United Way of Houston. The NFL Foundation also will be contributing $1 million, per McClain.

Many millions more will be needed, and hopefully millions of people will respond to the disaster by giving what they can.

Whether choosing the United Way of Houston, the Red Cross, or the fund set up by J.J. Watt through youcaring.com, every dollar helps. Please donate however many dollars you can, today.