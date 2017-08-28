Brandon Marshall returns to practice for Giants

AP

The Giants got one of their two injured wide receivers back at practice on Monday.

Brandon Marshall has been out of practice since leaving last Monday night’s game against the Browns to get X-rays on his shoulder. Giants coach Ben McAdoo provided little information about Marshall’s status, confirming only that Marshall has “a shoulder” and that the team would see how he responded to treatment.

Per multiple reports, Marshall responded well enough to return to the practice field to kick off the final week of work before the cut to 53 players. Marshall’s not going to get cut, which means he can devote all of his attention to being ready to go for the Cowboys on the first Sunday night of the regular season.

Odell Beckham hurt his ankle in that game and remained out of practice on Monday. He’s reportedly done laser treatments in hopes of speeding up his recovery, but there’s been no word from the team about when he might be back.