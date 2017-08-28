Bryce Petty participates in individual work with brace

Getty Images

Jets backup quarterback Bryce Petty participated in individual work at practice Monday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Petty wore a brace on his sprained left knee.

The third-year pro hopes to play Thursday night, but that doesn’t seem likely. Still, the Jets expect Petty to be available for the season opener to back up Josh McCown.

The Jets initially feared Petty tore the ACL in his left knee, but the MRI showed a grade I MCL sprain.

Petty replaced Christian Hackenberg to start the second half of Saturday’s game against the Giants, completing 15 of 18 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating before his injury. He had two shoulder injuries last season, requiring surgery in December.