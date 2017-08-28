Buccaneers sign two defensive ends

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be resting a lot of their projected regulars in their final preseason game of the summer and they’ll also be looking at a couple of new defensive linemen.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed two defensive ends to their 90-man roster. They are former Titan Mehdi Abdesmad and rookie Hendrick Ekpe. They placed defensive end Justin Trattou on injured reserve and waived running back Blake Sims.

Abdesmad played in two games with the Titans last season, recording one tackle, and then went on injured reserve for the final days of the regular season. Abdesmad was waived by Tennessee a week ago.

Ekpe signed with the Bears after going undrafted this spring and played 22 snaps in a preseason game earlier this month before being dropped from the Chicago roster.