California Supreme Court makes it easier for San Diego to build a stadium

Getty Images

A long-awaited ruling from the California Supreme Court will do nothing to bring the Chargers home, but it could ultimately help lure another team to town.

Via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the highest court in the nation’s most populated state ruled on Monday that a “citizens’ initiative” to raise taxes requires only a simply majority of votes at the ballot box, and not a two-thirds supermajority.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the Chargers would have prevailed in their effort to secure public funding for a new stadium. Only 43.64 percent approved the measure last year, at a time when the threshold was believed to be 66.7 percent.

It does mean that, if enough folks in San Diego regret the departure of the Chargers, enough could get behind a citizens’ initiative aimed at funding a stadium that would bring a franchise with wanderlust (and an unsatisfactory stadium situation) to town. Currently, no teams fit that bill; however, as current stadiums become obsolete (which will happen as more and more state-of-the-art stadiums open), teams will want to build new venues. So if taxpayer money isn’t available in a team’s current city and another city is offering a free money (and perhaps a larger market), more moves may occur.

After 20 years of stability, three teams have secured approval to move in little more than 18 months. Although that rate surely won’t continue, more moves are likely as less taxpayer money is available. For cities that can muster taxpayer money, they could be in play to pilfer a team.