Cameron Meredith has torn ACL, other damage to knee

Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith hurt his knee early in Sunday’s game against the Titans and word out of the locker room at halftime was that the team’s doctors thought Meredith tore his ACL.

Meredith had further tests done to confirm that diagnosis and the news didn’t get any better after the results came in. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Meredith does have a torn ACL and that he also suffered “other damage” to his knee that will require other tests.

The news is bad for Meredith, but it never looked good for the wideout on Sunday. His leg bent in a very awkward way as he went down at the end of reception and trainers immediately immobilized the leg in an air cast before helping Meredith onto a cart.

Meredith led the Bears in receptions and receiving yards last season and hoped to build on that this year. Had he done that, he would have been an interesting case for the Bears in terms of what level tended to use on him as a restricted free agent if they didn’t move for a long-term deal.

Meredith is still set to be a restricted free agent, but the question may now shift to whether he’s healed enough for the Bears to extend him any tender.