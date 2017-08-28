CFL commissioner looking into hiring of Art Briles

Getty Images

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hiring disgraced ex-Baylor coach Art Briles. If the Canadian Football League will let them.

The CFL released a statement today, several hours after the Ti-Cats announced the hiring of Briles, indicating that Commissioner Randy Ambrosie may block the hiring of Briles.

“The Commissioner is in continuing discussions with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats regarding the hiring of Art Briles as a coach. We will have no further comment until those discussions have concluded,” the statement said.

Briles was accused of suppressing rape accusations against his football players at Baylor, in a scandal that resulted in Briles and the school’s president and athletic director all losing their jobs. That scandal made Briles a pariah in some football circles, but new Ti-Cats head coach June Jones thought Briles could help his offense, and so Briles was hired. At least unless the commissioner’s office stops it.